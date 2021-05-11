U.S. Mint wants your help choosing women figures for new quarters

(CNN) -- The National Women's History Museum wants to know your ideas for the new "American Women Quarters Program."

The contributions of the women may come from a wide spectrum of accomplishments and fields, including but not limited to suffrage, civil rights, abolition, government, humanities, science, space, and arts, but the person you pick must be deceased. Up to five American female icons can be selected.

So far, poet Maya Angelou and astronaut Sally Ride have earned the honor and coins with their likeness will be out next year. Their faces will be on one side of the quarters with first president George Washington on the front.

You can submit your suggestions for the new quarters to the National Women's History Museum here.