Vaccination clinics planned this week in Winona County, Black River Falls

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - There are several opportunities for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this week.

Winona County has three clinics scheduled. There's also one set for Black River Falls.

Here are the ones for Winona County. Click on the link for more details on the clinic.

Thursday, May 13th, Winona, 9 am – 5 pm (Moderna, open to those 18+):

https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us/appointment/en/reg/6962157680

Thursday, May 13th, Lewiston, 4 pm – 5:30 pm (Pfizer, open to those 16+):

https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us/appointment/en/reg/6969510521

Friday, May 14th, Winona, 6 pm – 7 pm (Johnson & Johnson, open to those 18+):

https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us/appointment/en/reg/2653466109

Anyone who needs help with registration can call the Winona County Health and Human Services call line at 507-457-6375. This number is

available from Monday through Friday 8 AM to 4:30 PM.

The Tomah VA Medical Center is offering vaccinations to veterans, their spouses, and their caregivers at an event in Black River Falls on Saturday, May 15. It runs from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For those wanting to attend, the location for the clinic is the Milt Lunda Memorial Arena at 388 Melrose St. in Black River Falls.

The vaccination process uses the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.

Walk-ins are welcome during the event. However, anyone who served in the military, their spouses, and their caregivers may save time by visiting https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/stay-informed or calling 800-872-8662 extension 66274 to register in advance.

The VA said that those unable to attend can schedule a vaccination appointment at any of the Tomah VAMC clinic.