Vernon County holds law enforcement memorial service

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - As a part of National Police Week, community members and law enforcement gathered for a memorial service in Vernon County.

The memorial service is an opportunity for law enforcement to remind the public of the sacrifices made daily by officers in protecting the lives and property of citizens. Each year about 60,000 law enforcement officers are injured in the line of duty and in 2020, 362 officers were killed in the line of duty.

Vernon County Sheriff John Spears says he is grateful for the community support in a challenging year for law enforcement, "It's been very overwhelming almost at times the support we have received from the community," said Spears. "That's why I asked the community to continue that support even as simple as a thank you means so much to the men and women who serve and to their families. When things are tough they like to have that little bit of acknowledgment to know that they are appreciated."

National Police Week is observed through May 15th, with the national celebration taking place on May 15th in Washington D.C.