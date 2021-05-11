West-side story: Avs have shot to take division over Knights

DENVER (AP) — The playoff-bound Colorado Avalanche have two games remaining and can finish anywhere from first in the West Division to as low as third. They also still have a chance at the Presidents’ Trophy, which is awarded to team that finishes the regular season with the most points. The last time the Avalanche earned the Presidents’ Trophy was 2000-01. That was on their way to winning the Stanley Cup. Colorado hosts Los Angeles on Wednesday and Thursday to close out the regular season.