Skip to Content

West-side story: Avs have shot to take division over Knights

2:56 pm Minnesota news from the Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — The playoff-bound Colorado Avalanche have two games remaining and can finish anywhere from first in the West Division to as low as third. They also still have a chance at the Presidents’ Trophy, which is awarded to team that finishes the regular season with the most points. The last time the Avalanche earned the Presidents’ Trophy was 2000-01. That was on their way to winning the Stanley Cup. Colorado hosts Los Angeles on Wednesday and Thursday to close out the regular season. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content