World Food Prize goes to nutrition expert for fish research

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A nutrition expert who pioneered innovative ways of raising fish rich in micronutrients and fatty acids and incorporating them into diets in developing countries has won the World Food Prize. Shakuntala Haraksingh Thilsted, who grew up on the Caribbean island of Trinidad and is a citizen of Denmark, is being recognized for her achievements in pioneering fish-based food systems to improve nutrition, health and livelihoods for millions around the world. On Tuesday, she was named this year’s recipient of the $250,000 World Food Prize, which was created by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Norman Borlaug in 1986 to recognize researchers who have improved the quality and availability of food. The foundation that awards the prize is based in Des Moines, Iowa.