WPPA releases 2021 survey on policing in Wisconsin

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Each year, Wisconsin's largest law enforcement group conducts a survey on policing in local communities.

This year's survey by the Wisconsin Professional Police Association (WPPA) comes on the heels of year of civil unrest locally and nationally. This includes the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha back in August as well as the killing of George Floyd.

In this year's survey, 95% of white respondents and 86% of non-white respondents said that having a well-trained police force helps make the community a safer place to live. Jim Palmer, the executive director of the Wisconsin Professional Police Association, said that while the results show a positive police-community relationship here in Wisconsin, there is always room for improvement.

"We're gratified that the ball is beginning move forward in a meaningful way to strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and the communities it serves. [The WPPA] thinks more has to be done, and engaging and public polling like this helps provide a platform to help facilitate that discussion in a meaningful way," said Palmer.

The WPPA has been the only law enforcement group in the country to consistently commission public polling on issues related to policing in our communities.