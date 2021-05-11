Younger adolescents get ready to receive COVID-19 vaccine

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Parents, schools and vaccine clinics are rushing to get younger adolescents inoculated after U.S. regulators endorsed Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 12. A handful of cities started offering shots to children ages 12 to 15 on Tuesday after the Food and Drug Administration gave the vaccine emergency use authorization for that age group. Most communities are waiting for a federal advisory committee that meets Wednesday to sign off on the move, which is seen as a breakthrough in allowing classroom instruction to resume safely around the country. Clinics and pharmacies reported being inundated with calls and emails from eager families asking about the soonest appointments.