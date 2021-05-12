Packers 2021 schedule set

Green Bay, Wis. (WXOW) A season opener on the road and Christmas at Lambeau Field highlight the Packers first-ever 17-game regular season schedule.

Green Bay will open the season September 12 at New Orleans.

The home opener is the following week on Monday Night Football September 20 against Detroit.

Green Bay will also host Cleveland on Christmas Day in a 3:30 kickoff.

Other highlights include a trip to Minnesota on November 21 with the Vikings coming to Lambeau on January 2 on Sunday Night.

The Packers will also host the Bears in a Sunday nighter on December 12.

For a complete breakdown, including preseason games, click here:

https://www.packers.com/schedule/