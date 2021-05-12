A slow turn back to more seasonal conditions

Due to clear and calm skies, it's another morning with widespread Frost and Freeze headlines. Yet, temperatures are not as cool as yesterday but areas are still falling near the freezing mark. Grab the jacket and look for warmer temperatures this afternoon.

Today the Upper Midwest will start to tap into light southerly winds. This will bring temperatures to a milder field with continuous sunshine. A few afternoon clouds could develop from surface heating. Yet, today will be the sunniest day before it becomes cloudier into the weekend.

Tomorrow the sunshine will be around in the morning. But again from heating, afternoon cloud cover and a few spotty showers will develop. Then the weekend forecast will include more cloud coverage paired with rain chances.

Friday rain chances have trended to zone in on the southwesterly corner of the Coulee Region. It will bring an afternoon light rain event with under a quarter of an inch.

As for the rest of the weekend, confidence continues to remain low on the chance for rainfall. For now, a few isolated showers will stay in the forecast with partly cloudy skies. Yet, even with the unsure rain chances, temperatures will continue to warming.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett