Analysis: Violence upends Biden’s Israel-Palestinian outlook

WASHINGTON (AP) — The surge in Israeli-Palestinian violence has flummoxed the Biden administration in its first four months as it attempts to craft a Middle East policy it believes will be more durable and fairer than that of its predecessor. The administration’s early hesitation to wade more deeply into efforts to resolve the decades-long conflict has created a leadership vacuum that’s exacerbated by political uncertainty in Israel and the Palestinian Authority. Each is clamoring for outside support and is unhappy with America’s new determination to toe a middle line. Israelis and Palestinians have denounced the Biden administration’s call for all sides to step back following clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinians.