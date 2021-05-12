Area fundraiser supports Hmong Farmers

LA CROSSE,Wisc.(WXOW)- La Crosse Local, Dylan Overhouse Productions, Mike Makes, and Bao Xiong are finding a way to help support Hmong farmers in our area.

The group will host a fundraising event called “Cooking with Bao” that helps to provide relief to farmers that experienced financial impacts due to the pandemic.

The event includes a wide variety of activities including LIVE streamed cooking shows with Bao Xiong. Bao will use ingredients that can be found at local farmers markets in the area.

The campaign will last until August 1, when funds will be dispersed to area farmers.

Donations can be sent to:

Independent Hmong Farmers Corp. (501c3)

P.O. Box 578

La Crosse, WI 54602

Additionally, community members can support farmers via a GoFundMe page. Details on the campaign can also be found here.