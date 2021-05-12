Area police officers recognize fallen heroes at a ceremony marking National Police Week

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Onalaska Police Department and surrounding police departments held a ceremony in Dash Park on Wednesday morning to honor fallen heroes in the area and across the country.

This year's National Police Week runs May 9-15. Onalaska Police Chief Charles Ashbeck said every day on the job officers face unknown dangers and so many have lost their lives protecting others.

"We respond to pretty much any call that a citizen wants us to come out to and it can range from the most miniscule things to the most dangerous, life threatening situations and everything in between can pose threats," said Chief Ashbeck. "We don't know what condition that person is in when we respond and meet with them."

He explained that the person that called for them could be having a great day or could be having the worst day but they never know so it makes their job dangerous. During the ceremony, they took the time to honor those heroes that lost their lives while working in the line of duty.

"It's easy for us to fall into our day-to-day activities. Life just takes over and those men and women that have paid that ultimate sacrifice, we feel it's important not to forget them," said Ashbeck. "It's important to take one day out of the year to honor them, if not more. To say their names, honor them so it wasn't all for nothing."

Community members across the area attended the ceremony and showed their support for those families of fallen officers and those who risk their lives to keep the community safe.