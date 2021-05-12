As ethnic violence rocks Israel, Arabs cite deep grievances

JERUSALEM (AP) — As rockets from Gaza streaked overhead, Arabs and Jews fought each other on the streets below. Rioters torched vehicles, a restaurant and a synagogue in one of the worst spasms of communal violence that Israel has seen in years. The mayor of the mixed town of Lod, which saw the worst of the rioting Tuesday, compared it to a civil war or a Palestinian uprising. Arabs say the violence was fueled by unrest in Jerusalem that has brought Israel to the brink of another Gaza war, but is rooted in deeper grievances. It could also upend efforts to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing allies.