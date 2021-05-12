Boy dies after being hit by lightning in northern England

LONDON (AP) — A 9-year-old boy died in northern England after being hit by lightning. Emergency services responded to reports of a seriously injured child at a soccer field in Blackpool on Tuesday afternoon. The boy, who has not been named by authorities, was taken to hospital but died in the evening. Lancashire Police said enquiries were ongoing but officers believe he was struck by lightning. Detective Superintendent Nick Connaughton said it was a “truly devastating incident.”