Brewers ace Burnes had COVID-19, was asymptomatic

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes says he tested positive for the coronavirus last month but remained asymptomatic throughout his stint on the injured list. Burnes is expected to start Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals in his first appearance since April 26. He is 2-2 with a 1.53 ERA, 49 strikeouts and no walks in 29 1/3 innings. Although the Brewers are among the major league teams that had some protocols relaxed after reaching an 85% vaccination rate, Burnes said he opted against getting vaccinated for personal reasons. Burnes said he had “no clue” how he might have gotten the virus and initially believed it was a false positive.