Brewers, Bucks increasing fan capacity

MILWAUKEE (WQOW) - There could be twice as many fans at American Family Field this weekend.

On Tuesday, the Milwaukee Brewers announced seating capacity is increasing from 25% to 50% starting Saturday.

"Fans have returned with great enthusiasm to American Family Field this year and today's announcement allows us to meet the demand for tickets and elevate the entire ballpark experience," said Brewers President of Baseball Operations Rick Schlesinger. "We have demonstrated to date that we can host fans safely at American Family Field."

Fans who have season tickets will be contacted for seating options. Right now, tickets are available for games scheduled through Thursday, May 27.

MILWAUKEE (WQOW) - The Milwaukee Bucks are more than doubling the number of fans who can watch the team play for a championship inside Fiserv Forum.

Right now, 3,300 fans are allowed in for games. That is 18% capacity. Starting with the playoffs later this month, the number will increase to 50%, or 9,000 fans.

“We are excited that the Bucks will be able to increase capacity to 50 percent for the playoffs at Fiserv Forum thanks to the new health and safety guidelines by the health department,” said Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin. “It’s important to stress that health and safety continue to be our priority and wearing masks and following other safety protocols remain mandatory. Our lives are certainly not back to normal, but this is a positive step forward for the Bucks, the city and our fans. We thank Bucks fans for their unwavering support throughout this unusual season and look forward to welcoming back more of Bucks Nation to Fiserv Forum in a few weeks.”