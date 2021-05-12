BSJ Care Center celebrates a 90% vaccination rate

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Bethany Saint Joseph Care Center is celebrating a milestone for residents and staff.

They have reached a 90% vaccination rate within their building, so to celebrate an outdoor party was held on Wednesday. Face paintings, live music, and food from Big Boar Barbeque were provided.



Recreation Therapy Director, Kim Scholze says it feels great to be coming out of the pandemic, "It’s just a great feeling to be able to get back to it and then be able to have the residents participate in the program." said Scholze. "Seeing their families is huge and seeing volunteers and you know can’t say enough about what our staff has done to make this day possible actually."

The celebration was also a part of National Nurses Week.