Forest Hills Trail and Wood Duck Trail reopens to the public

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - If you are looking to explore La Crosse's hiking and biking trails, you can now do so on two reopened trails.

The Forest Hills Trail located near Forest Hills Driving Range and the Wood Duck Trail have now reopened to the public.

Both trails were previously closed due to seasonal trail maintenance.

Additionally, the trails connect to other Lower Hixon Trails including the Bicentennial, Hixon, and Vista Trails.