Former detective sentenced for role in wrongful convictions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky detective has been sentenced to a year in prison for his role in the wrongful convictions of two men, one of whom spent nearly a decade behind bars before being exonerated. News outlets report former Louisville Detective Mark Handy agreed to a plea deal Tuesday on charges of perjury and tampering with evidence. Jefferson Circuit Judge Olu Stevens sentenced him to one year in prison under a plea bargain that prohibits him from seeking probation. The action came after Judge Stevens rejected a proposed deal in August that included no prison time.