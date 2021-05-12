Skip to Content

Frost Advisory until WED 8:00 AM CDT

Updated
Last updated today at 4:09 am
2:49 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Wabasha

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Wabasha County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 31 to 35 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin,
north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

wxowweather

More Stories

Skip to content