Frost Advisory until WED 8:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory until WED 8:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Fillmore County
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 31 to 35 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE…Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin,
north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
