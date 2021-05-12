Frustration in Japan as leader pushes Olympics despite virus

TOKYO (AP) — A full-page newspaper ad in Japan has condemned the government for forcing people to endure the pandemic without vaccines. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, meanwhile, is vowing to hold a safe Tokyo Olympics, even as hospitals struggle to find beds for the sick and dying in parts of Japan and many Japanese desperately wait for vaccinations. Frustration is mounting over Suga’s request that people cooperate while he pushes to hold the Olympics in just over two months.