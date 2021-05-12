G-E-T School nurse makes a statement on mask policy

GALESVILLE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau School District nurse said the mask mandate prevented quarantines, illnesses, and potential deaths.

Monday night's school board meeting was cut short after a group of parents protested the school's COVID-19 prevention policy that requires students to wear masks.

On Wednesday, Nurse Barbara Hogden sent News 19 the following statement:

"March 17, 2020, I had just finished talking with a principal about the possibility of a mandated closure due to the evolving pandemic. I remember her saying, 'What do you think, couple days or a week?' I said, “If we go, it will be months and school as we know it will not be the same when we return”. That very afternoon, as a staff, we were told to pack up our computers and take what we needed to “work from home” until further notice. For the next five months I attended Zoom and Webex meetings with school nurses, physicians and scientists. We gathered, through the internet, locally, nationally and around the world. There were exchanges of ideas, plans were formed, lists were made, talks of the changes that would be needed to return safely seemed endless. I knew our school district would work hard to have things in place for students to return to school safely and as soon as possible. I met with our district’s administration team. Mitigation strategies, masks, physical distancing, hand hygiene, the ventilation system, class size, bussing, lunch, classroom mapping, seating charts, isolation rooms, cleaning, staffing, co-horts, virtual school, students, our community health and even death, we discussed it all. Our school administration finalized the re-entry plan and presented it to the school board. With board approval we prepared to do our best to provide a sound education during a “World Pandemic”. Like others around the world, we had not experienced a world pandemic and what it would bring to our door step.

Historically, school children are taught to be good handwashers, they know to cover their coughs and we like to believe their parents keep them home when they are ill. Some staff and students alike were challenged with the addition of a mask. My grand-daughter started four-year-old kindergarten this fall. She has asthma, uses an inhaler and preventative medication daily. She has been hospitalized in the past, due to her asthma. I anticipated masking would be tough for her and it was. So, we started slow, 5 minutes the first day adding 5 to 10 minutes a day over the summer, bought some cute well-fitted masks and when she started school in the fall she was prepared and ready for school, wearing a mask, the whole day.

I have been a nurse for more days than I have not. My friends sometimes chuckle about my use of gloves and masks, even my need to wash my hands. This is not new this school year, it is just who I am. I have been blessed with good health but I really think, my basic health habits have contributed to that.

So, here we are, have masks made a difference for students, their families, staff, our families and our community? Yes. Are masks necessary for the last 12 student contact days this school year? Yes. Will masks be necessary for summer school or returning in the fall? Maybe. COVID is a respiratory virus. The simple practice of covering your nose and mouth with a clean, secure, well-fitted mask will prevent transfer of this respiratory virus. This virus is time consuming, steals moments from family and friends, steals educational opportunities, steals school events, can cause severe illness and even death. This virus has changed how we treat our neighbors, some using vile words and actions, some extending a helping hand to those outside their circle. This virus is dangerous and for most individuals over the age of 16 may now be preventable. Without the mitigations that were put in place before we returned to school, August 2020, we would have seen more students and staff placed in quarantine, more illness and perhaps deaths. 78 students have tested positive for COVID in our district this school year. 413 students have been placed in quarantine since August 2020. Exposure has been linked to outside sources such as family and friends gathering together. Some quarantines have been linked to students coming to school two days before showing ill symptoms. I feel we have done a good job of protecting our students, our staff and our community."

The school board re-scheduled their meeting for Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. at the high school's performing arts center.