Gasoline pipeline shutdown tests Biden administration

The Biden administration knows that higher gas prices and long lines can carry severe political risks as well as threats to a recovering economy. So it is working to keep gasoline flowing after a cyberattack last week. Officials are laying out plans to address transportation issues and price pressures after ransom-seeking hackers last week shut down the Colonial Pipeline. The closed pipeline delivers about 45% of the East Coast’s gas. It’s possible that the pipeline’s computer systems could be up and running in the next few days. But the administration is also pushing the crisis as a reason why President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure package should be approved.