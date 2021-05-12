Germany to consider spending more to meet climate goal

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s environment minister says the government is considering additional spending to meet the new climate targets it has set for the coming decade. Svenja Schulze told public broadcaster ARD that officials agree a program of urgent measures is needed to complement the new goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 65% from 1990 levels by 2030, and of going ‘net zero’ by 2045. The more ambitions targets were hastily agreed last week after Germany’s top court ruled that existing measures placed too much of the burden for curbing global warming on younger people. The environmentalist Greens party wants the rate at which renewable energy generation is expanded to be doubled.