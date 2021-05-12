Gundersen, Mayo awaiting CDC approval to offer Pfizer vaccine to 12-to-15-year-olds

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Pending final approval from the CDC, both Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System are set to begin offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to 12-to-15-year-olds.

Gundersen Health System said in a statement that once approval is given, they can begin administering the vaccine starting Friday, May 14.

A Mayo Clinic Health System spokesperson said they'll begin using the vaccine as soon as it's approved.

Pfizer is the only vaccine currently approved for people ages 12-17.

In a statement, Gundersen offered some information for people about children and the vaccine.

What else do I need to know about the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and kids?

CDC and FDA approval for the Pfizer vaccine comes after thorough review of clinical trial data and will include intense safety monitoring as young people receive the vaccine.

While not everyone experiences the same side effects, the most common side effects among kids during Pfizer’s clinical trials were pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, chills, muscle pain, fever and joint pain, especially after the second dose.

Like adults, the Pfizer vaccine should not be given to kids with a history of severe allergic reactions. A very small number of severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, have been reported among the millions of vaccine doses provided in the United States.

Why should kids get the COVID-19 vaccine?

According to the FDA, more than 1 million COVID-19 cases were reported in the United States in March and April among kids ages 11 to 17. While the virus is usually milder in kids than in adults, kids can still get very sick and have complications or long-lasting symptoms that affect their health.

Kids can also transmit COVID-19 to others, even when are not showing symptoms. COVID-19 vaccine protects kids and those around them (parents, siblings, grandparents, friends), especially those at greater risk of severe illness.

Receiving the COVID-19 vaccine also reduces the number of infections in the community and give the virus less opportunity to mutate and contribute to variants in our community, some of which are more dangerous and can be resistant to vaccine.

