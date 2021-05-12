Skip to Content

HazMat team rescues worker overcome by fumes in Iowa plant

11:47 am Iowa news from the Associated Press

SAYLOR TOWNSHIP, Iowa (AP) — A hazardous materials team has rescued a worker who was overcome by fumes Wednesday inside a suburban Des Moines food packaging manufacturing plant. Television station KCCI reports that the incident occurred just after 8 a.m. at Amcor in Saylor Township. That’s when Polk County first responders were sent to the plant and found the 40-year-old man unconscious in a pit. Authorities say the man was pulled from the pit and given medical aid and was breathing. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office shut down a section of Aurora Avenue near the plant as emergency workers sought to determine what the fumes were and where they were coming from.

Associated Press

