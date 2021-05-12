House GOP ousts Trump critic Liz Cheney from top post

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans have ousted Rep. Liz Cheney from her post as the chamber’s number 3 GOP leader, punishing her after she repeatedly rebuked former President Donald Trump for his false claims of election fraud and his role in instigating the January 6 Capitol attack.

Meeting behind closed doors for less than 20 minutes Wednesday, GOP lawmakers used a voice vote to remove Cheney. a Republican representing Wyoming, from the party’s number 3 House position.

She has been Congress’ highest-ranking Republican woman and is a daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney.