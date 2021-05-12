Vikings set for 4 prime time games in 2021

Eagan, Minn. (WXOW) It will be an unusual start to the Vikings 2021 regular season.

They start with two on the road, then three at home.

The season starts at Cincinnati September 12.

The home opener comes against the Seahawks on September 26.

The bye week comes early, on Week 7.

After a home game against Dallas on Halloween night comes the toughest stretch, four out of the next five on the road.

Squeezed in the middle is the home game against the Packers.

Minnesota will also host the Steelers on a Thursday night in December.

Then a tough finishing stretch that includes two against the Bears as well as a home game against the Rams and a road trip to Lambeau.

The Vikings are in prime time four times.

For complete details, click here: