Mayo Clinic Health System and Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse hosting vaccination clinics

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Mayo Clinic Health System and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse are holding two vaccination clinics the next two Thursdays this month.

The first is May 13 at the Erickson Club location, with the second on May 20 at the same place. The address is 1331 Clinton Street in La Crosse.

The clinics are open from 2 p.m to 6 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.

MCHS is offering first doses of the Pfizer vaccine as well as second doses for people who attended previous clinics.

One dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines are also available.

If the CDC approves its use before the clinic opens, MCHS can offer the Pfizer vaccine to people ages 12 to 15. Parental consent is needed for that age group to receive the vaccine.

Those wanting to come to the vaccination clinics are asked to pre-register. To do so, they can call 608-782-3926.

Masking and social distancing are required.