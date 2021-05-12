Minnesota beats Vancouver 1-0 behind Ábila’s first MLS goal

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ramón Ábila scored his first MLS goal and Minnesota United beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0 on Wednesday night for their first victory of the season. At 1-4-0, Minnesota avoided becoming the second MLS team since 2013 to lose its first five matches of a season. Ábila scored in the 72nd minute on a glancing header of Robin Lod’s cross. Minnesota goalkeeper Tyler Miller made five saves. Maxime Crépeau made three saves for Vancouver. The Whitecaps are 2-2-1.