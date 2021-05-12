MN Gov. Tim Walz holds press conference to continue calling for police reform

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - Governor Tim Walz and faith-based community leaders continued calling for police reform at a news conference on Wednesday.

The guest speakers focused on the hard work ahead for legislators to follow through on when it comes to systemic change in social justice.

They called for an end to qualified immunity, an end to "police-only" responses to mental health crisis calls and that body camera footage be available within 48 hours.

"This isn't about scoring points and it's not about a generic 'we need to do police reform','' (D) Gov. Walz said. "It's about we need to make sure that we're not gathered at a press conference or worse a funeral for young black men who cross paths with police or in society in ways that we believe and this group will talk about it that there are ways to prevent this."

Gov. Walz and the group of faith leaders said it's up to the GOP controlled senate to meet them in the middle with their reformation goals. They said George Floyd and Daunte Wright's deaths should not be smoothed over and if they are more alarming incidents will happen.

Gov. Walz said he will not draw hard lines in the sand, but rather try to negotiate across the aisle when it comes to legislation.