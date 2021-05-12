More warming to come

Slow warming trend…

After a frosty night, highs today surged into the middle and upper 60s, and the trend will continue well into next week. High pressure today meant plenty of sunshine and lighter winds.

Frost Advisory tonight…

A Frost Advisory is in effect tonight from midnight through 8 am tomorrow morning for Jackson and Monroe counties, and will mean lows in the lower 30s. Protect any sensitive vegetation tonight.

Gradual warming trend…

Highs for the next few days will warm into the middle 60s to near 70 degrees. Even more warming will start early next week with highs expected to reach into the middle and upper 70s.

Shower chances from Friday night through Monday…

A more active weather pattern will take shape heading into the weekend and for early next week. So far there are no indications of significant rainfall, but we will certainly keep an eye on the many variables to consider

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden