Myanmar military court gives reporter 3-year prison term

BANGKOK (AP) — A military court in Myanmar has sentenced a reporter for a now-banned online and broadcast news agency to three years in prison for his reporting. Min Nyo, a correspondent for DVB — Democratic Voice of Burma — is apparently the country’s first journalist since the army’s February takeover to be convicted under a recently revised provision in the Penal Code that critics charge criminalizes free speech. About 80 journalists have been arrested since the army seized power and roughly half are still held under the same charge, as are many activists. Three DVB journalists who fled Myanmar were arrested earlier this week in northern Thailand for illegal entry.