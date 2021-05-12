North Carolina House approves bill to limit teaching of race

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina House members voted on Wednesday to curb the teaching of “critical race theory.” The framework examines how race and racism influence American politics, culture and law. Republicans in North Carolina quickly approved the bill ahead of a looming deadline. Their action follows a trend of other GOP-led states across the country seeking to limit how students are taught to think about race and racism. Democrats accuse GOP leaders of trying to rewrite history. Republicans say the measure is intended to ensure people are treated equitably and has nothing to do with banning history from being taught.