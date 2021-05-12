Ohio urges judges to keep Census Bureau on data deadline

Ohio’s solicitor general urged a panel of appellate judges to hold the U.S. Census Bureau’s feet to the fire by issuing an order that would require the statistical agency to release data used for redrawing congressional and legislative districts by mid-August. Solicitor General Benjamin Flowers told the federal judges that an order was needed, given past deadlines the Census Bureau has blown. The bureau has cited the pandemic and anomalies that needed fixing as reasons for its deadline delays. Ohio sued after the Census Bureau said it would be unable to meet a March 31 deadline. The case was dismissed and Ohio appealed.