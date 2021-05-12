Packers announce week 1 opener, rest of schedule comes later today

GREEN BAY (WAOW) — Get your cheese-heads ready, Packers season is nearing.

On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers announced what their 2021 season opener will be.

The Packers will square off against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 12 against the New Orleans Saints. The game is scheduled to take place at 3:25 CT at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The rest of the schedule comes later today.

Stick with WXOW as we'll update this story when the rest of the schedule is announced.