Revamped EPA website shows increased climate change risks

WASHINGTON (AP) — After a gap of more than four years, the Environmental Protection Agency has relaunched a website highlighting evidence of climate change in the United States. The site notes rising temperatures, sea level rise, droughts, heat waves, wildfires and other indicators of climate change. The climate website was effectively suspended under President Donald Trump, who did not allow information on the site to be updated. Trump repeatedly disputed or downplayed the effects of climate change, even calling it a hoax. President Joe Biden, meanwhile, calls climate change an existential threat to the planet and has made slowing global warming a top priority of his administration.