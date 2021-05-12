UW-L track and field program is eyeing another national title

LA CROSSE, (WXOW) - The UW-La Crosse Men's and Women's track and field teams are inching their way towards another national championship.

Both the men and women won the conference championships last week. The men won for the 30th consecutive year and the women won for the 9th consecutive year.

Back in 2015, both teams went on to win the national championship and this years hope is to do it again.

"The men's program and the women's program are national contenders and we're shooting to do that," said men's head coach, Josh Buchholtz.

"We're all confident and we know what we have to do and we all believe we can do it and we have each others back so that's the biggest thing," said women's sprinter, Savannah Rygiewicz.

The division three national championship will be held in Greensboro, North Carolina on May 27th-29th.