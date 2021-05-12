Wisconsin student’s artwork will soon be on display at the U.S. Capitol

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Each year high school students submit artwork for a nation-wide arts competition by the House of Representatives.

U.S. Representative Tom Tiffany recognized several pieces from Wausau West Tuesday morning.

The winner for the 7th Congressional District was Sophie Madej, a junior.

Her work of art depicts a sandwich.

"I really had no clue I was going to be getting a prize, much less the grand prize for a sandwich," said Madej. "Well it's my favorite sandwich ever. It's from a place I used to work, so I thought 'oh we have to do a food still-life, so might as well do my favorite sandwich.'"

Her piece will join other U.S. district winners at the nation's capitol for the next year.

Representative Tiffany will place second-place, third-place, and honorable mentions on display at his offices.