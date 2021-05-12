Wisconsin Update: 38 percent of state residents have completed COVID vaccination process

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Figures released on Wednesday by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services showed 38 percent of the state's eligible population have finished getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Data from Wednesday showed 2,215,045 people, or 38 percent of the state's population, are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

The numbers said that 2,598,820 people or 44.6 percent of residents in the state have received at least one dose of the vaccine according to DHS.

In Western Wisconsin to date, 122,499 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. It equates to 44.6 percent of the total number of people in Western Wisconsin. 108,593, or 39.6 percent, have completed the vaccine series.

The DHS figures show that 59,790 people or 50.7 percent of residents of La Crosse County have had at least one dose of the vaccine. 52,746 people in La Crosse County or 44.7 percent completed the vaccine series according to the state.

In other counties, these are the percentages for the population completing the series of COVID vaccinations: Monroe: 30.4 percent, Vernon: 36.4 percent, Trempealeau: 42.4 percent, and Jackson: 31.5 percent.

Find more about COVID-19 vaccine distribution here.

DHS said there were 18 more deaths in the state from COVID-19 reported on Tuesday. The number of deaths in the state from the virus is 6,935.

One of the deaths reported was a La Crosse County resident. DHS figures showed that the person is the 87th COVID-related death in La Crosse County to date. It is the sixth death of a county resident in May.

Deaths for each day are reported by DHS HERE.

82 people were hospitalized in the past day as well.

With the addition of 588 cases, there's now been a total of 604,378 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Another 4,842 tests came back negative.

Of all positive cases reported, 589,477 or 97.6 percent, are considered recovered.

(CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL DHS DASHBOARD)

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of positive tests. (CHART)

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Information from DHS now provides a breakdown of their data in a new interactive map. It can show users' data by county, municipality, school district, or zip code. Find the map here.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update (numbers in parenthesis indicate increase/decrease in cases/deaths from the day before):

County Cases 7-Day Avg. Deaths Buffalo 1,364 (+4) 1.71 7 Crawford 1,721 1.57 17 Grant 4,913 (+5) 2.57 85 Jackson 2,634 (+4) 1.43 26 La Crosse 12,783 (+13) 5.57 87 (+1) Monroe 4,543 (+2) 2.71 37 Trempealeau 3,542 (+4) 1.29 42 Vernon 1,924 (+3) 1.71 44

*DHS occasionally adjusts numbers when information shows that a case or cases may be from another county.

7-Day Average is per 100,000 people. Figures compiled by the WI. Dept. of Health Services or county health departments.

Find additional COVID-19 coverage here.