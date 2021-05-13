1st ballot test of governor’s pandemic powers starts in PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania will take a unique place among states where Republican lawmakers across the country have tried to roll back the emergency powers that governors wielded during the COVID-19 pandemic, as they ordered businesses and schools shut and mask-wearing in public. On Tuesday, Pennsylvania’s GOP-controlled Legislature is taking its case to voters, in twin constitutional amendments on the primary ballot that would give lawmakers much more power over disaster declarations, whether another pandemic or a natural disaster. It’s the only way Republicans have of reeling in the authority of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf. Wolf calls the proposals a threat to a functioning society.