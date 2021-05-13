Biden asks GOP senators for input on infrastructure plans

WASHINGTON (AP) — After meeting with a group of Republican senators in the White House, President Joe Biden has asked them to return with more details on their infrastructure proposal as negotiations are intensifying. The potentially bipartisan effort could become one piece of the administration’s ambitious $4 trillion public investment plan. The GOP senators exited the lengthy White House meeting Thursday saying they are “very encouraged” about their talk with the president. They say they are prepared to build on the $568 billion proposal they had first put forward as an alternative to Biden’s sweeping American jobs and families plans. Biden is intent on at least trying to strike a deal with Republicans rather than simply going it alone with a Democrats-only bill.