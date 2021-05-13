Biden to meet DACA recipients in immigration overhaul push

President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet Friday with six immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children who benefited from an Obama-era policy that protected them from deportation. The Oval Office meeting comes as Biden looks to press Congress to pass legislation codifying the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that then-President Barack Obama instituted by executive action in 2012. President Donald Trump tried to phase out DACA during his administration, but the Supreme Court ruled he didn’t properly end the program. The DACA recipients Biden is scheduled to meet with include teachers, a medical resident and a nursing home aide.