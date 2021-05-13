Big Bikes For Little Tikes rides for Noah

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - A local radio station is looking to make a few dreams come true for a La Crescent child with it's Big Bikes For Little Tikes motorcycle ride. Noah Schroeder is a 12 year-old from La Crescent who was diagnosed with brain cancer last year. Radio station 95.7 The Rock, event organizer, is raising money to help the Schroeder family. Funds are raised through the rider registration. While the motorcycles and riders take to the scenic route across the Coulee region, the Schroeder family can take a short break from hospital routines.

"They have a week where they're doing nothing and being outside and spending some quality time together," said Jean Taylor, Operations Manager.

Noah told organizers his wish was a family trip to Apostle Island National Lakeshore. He also shared one additional wish.

"Noah also said if there were any funds leftover, he'd really like a gaming system," Taylor said. "With community help, we're going to make those come true."

Big Bikes for Little Tikes takes place this Saturday. The cost is $25 advance registration ($27 for 2X/3XLs) includes BBLT t-shirt, brat/chips and chances to win door prizes. Ride leaves from La Crosse Area Harley Davidson and wraps up at Onalaska American Legion outdoor barn.

For more information go to https://www.957therock.com/