Bills sign 5 draft picks, including 2nd-round DE Basham

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have signed five of their eight rookie draft picks, including second-round selection Wake Forest defensive end Carlos Basham, a day before opening a three-day rookie camp. Also signing their rookie four-year deals was fifth-round selection offensive lineman Tommy Doyle out of Miami, Ohio, and sixth-round picks receiver Marquez Stevenson and Rachad Wildgoose. And Buffalo signed six undrafted rookie free agents, including Southern California cornerback Olaijah Griffin, who is the son of rapper, songwriter and record producer Warren G.