Brewers host the Cardinals after Woodruff’s solid showing

St. Louis Cardinals (22-15, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (20-17, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (6-0, 2.83 ERA, .94 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Brewers: Corbin Burnes (2-2, 1.53 ERA, .55 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -128, Cardinals +111; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Brandon Woodruff. Woodruff threw 7 2/3 innings, surrendering one run on three hits with 10 strikeouts against St. Louis.

The Brewers are 10-7 against teams from the NL Central. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .213 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Avisail Garcia leads the team with an average of .272.

The Cardinals are 9-5 against teams from the NL Central. St. Louis has hit 47 home runs this season, fifth in the National League. Paul DeJong leads the team with seven, averaging one every 17.7 at-bats.

The Brewers won the last meeting 4-1. Devin Williams notched his first victory and Garcia went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Milwaukee. Ryan Helsley took his first loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Shaw leads the Brewers with 11 extra base hits and is slugging .410.

Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 19 extra base hits and 23 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 3-7, .211 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Cardinals: 7-3, .229 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Eric Yardley: (shoulder), Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Josh Lindblom: (right knee), Dylan File: (elbow), Corbin Burnes: (undisclosed), Christian Yelich: (back), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Daniel Robertson: (concussion), Jace Peterson: (thumb), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Omar Narvaez: (left hamstring).

Cardinals: Daniel Ponce de Leon: (soulder), Andrew Miller: (toe), Miles Mikolas: (right shoulder), Carlos Martinez: (ankle), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), John Nogowski: (hand), Paul DeJong: (left side).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.