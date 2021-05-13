Skip to Content

Brewers increasing attendance to 100% next month

MILWAUKEE (WQOW) - A day after announcing they would allow a 50% capacity at American Family Field, the Milwaukee Brewers are doubling down on that and saying it will go to 100% late next month.

“This is great news for our fans and our community,” said Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger. “We appreciate the support of Mayor Barrett and Milwaukee Commissioner of Health Kirsten Johnson in getting us back to full capacity.”

The 100% capacity will begin on Friday, June 25.

Just Wednesday, the Brewers announced capacity at the ballpark would increase to 50% starting this weekend.

Earlier on Thursday, the Minnesota Twins announced they would try and fill their ballpark starting July 5.

