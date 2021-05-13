Canada’s largest province keeps ban on outdoor recreation

TORONTO (AP) — Ontario’s premier is keeping outdoor recreational activities like golf courses closed for at least two more weeks despite calls by health officials to resume them for physical and mental health. Doug Ford on Thursday extended what he calls a “stay-at-home” order to at least June 2. Retail stores are open for curbside pickup and highways and roads are busy, but restaurants are closed, as are in-class schooling and gyms. Most nonessential workers are working from home amid a third wave of coronavirus infections fueled by variants.