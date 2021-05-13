Candidate for northern Mexico city mayor’s post killed

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A candidate for the mayorship of a city in northern Mexico has been killed, the latest in a string of attacks that have cost more than three dozen lives. The killing took place Thursday in the northern border state of Sonora. The victim, Albel Murrieta Gutierrez, was also a former state attorney general. Murrieta Gutierrez was running for mayor of the city of Ciudad Obregon and surrounding areas. According to the Etellekt consulting firm, 31 candidates have been killed between September and Aril in Mexico, making it the second-most violent election campaign since 2000. Most were running for local or state posts.